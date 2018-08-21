Ruskington Bowls Club in promotion frame

Another mixed bag of results for Ruskington Bowls Club started with a weather-affected defeat at North Scarle in the City (evening) League.

The visitors managed only one rink win, that of David Miller, with Les Wilkinson and Isabel Drain, by 19 shots to 14.

Jim Matson, with Jock Mitchell and Jim Barclay, scored on only four ends in a 6-19 loss, and Tony Codd, with Keith Pilbeam and Les Warren, lost 11-22.

But with one match left, Ruskington look safe in Section C.

* Away to Collingham in the District League, Ruskington were beaten on all rinks, but with only one more match to play they look safe in Division Two.

* Hosting Saxilby in the Cliff League, Ruskington took eight points and look likely to stay in Division Two.

Sue Mitchell, with Isabel Drain and Linda Picton secured a huge 32-9 win, and Tony Codd, with Les Wilkinson and Paul Butterworth, won 18-12.

But John Booth, Jock Mitchell and Les Warren dropped 10 shots over three ends to lose 12-20.

* Washingborough visited for a City (afternoon) League match and took all the rinks.

Tony Codd, with Carol Croft and Jim Barclay, conceded a single on the final end to be pipped 11-12, Jackie Ray, Les Wilkinson and Angela Goddard were narrowly beaten 18-21, while John Booth, Isabel Drain and Graham Croft lost heavily, 8-30.

But promotion hopes are still alive with Ruskington top of Section B, with at least one match in hand over their nearest challengers.

* Ruskington clinched a critical result in their promotion tilt in the Coningsby League, going top of Division Three, pending results from other clubs.

Hosting Wrangle B, Tony Codd, with Jackie Ray and Sue Mitchell, won by a single shot, 18-17, Paul Oke, Les Wilkinson and Keith Pilbeam lost by a single shot, 14-15, but Waylon Clarke, Lorraine Clifton and Jock Mitchell took the deciding rink 20-15 for six crucial points.

* A full contingent of teams from across the county travelled to Eslaforde Park Bowls Club, in Sleaford, to play for the annual Jim Pask Doubles Trophy.

At the end of the round-robin competition, played over five rounds, the points were added up resulting in a win for Fred Mellows and Kevin Lewis, representing Eagle Bowls Club, near Lincoln.