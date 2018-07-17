Ruskington Bowls Club toasts unbeaten week

It was all good news for Ruskington Bowls Club last week, with no losses, three good wins, and a great Open Pairs day.

Heading to Skellingthorpe in the City (evening) League, Ruskington took all 10 points.

Rink scores: Keith Pilbeam, David Miller, Tony Codd won 22-16; Les Wilkinson, Trevor Harding, Les Warren won 24-12; Jock Mitchell, Isabel Drain, Waylon Clarke won 30-6.

* A home match with Rustons brought eight points.

David Miller, with Trevor Harding and Graham Croft, were well beaten at 11-21, but Paul Butterworth, with Tom Chapman and Les Warren, won 20-14, and Jim

Matson, with Sue Mitchell and Jim Barclay, had an easy 33-11 victory against only two opponents.

* The Woodhall Spa League trip to Leadenham proved quite a struggle on a parched green.

Jock Mitchell, with Angela Goddard and Zack Thompson held on for a 14-14 draw, while Wendy Pateman’s brilliant final wood, gave her set of Allan Cowie and Jim Barclay a 17-16 win.

Les Jenkins, with Joan Cowie and Graham Croft, were outclassed, 5-31, but the league points were shared, three each.

* An even more parched green at Donington made the accuracy of bowling very difficult, but Tony Codd, with Sue Mitchell and Jackie Ray, won the last five ends to finish 25-10.

Waylon Clarke, with Jock Mitchell and Lorraine Clifton, also finished strongly to win six of the last seven ends and triumph 25-16, but the set of Les Jenkins, with Les Wilkinson and Keith Pilbeam, won only six of the 21 ends to lose 10-24.

Ruskington took the aggregate 60-50 for six points.

* The club’s annual Open Pairs four-wood competition attracted 18 teams and served up some very close bowls with two games deciding the top three places.

Tom Bell with Ian Stafford beat Richard Jutsum and Andrew Hall on the very last end of a game which decided first and second places.

Paul Oke with Ian Espinosa finished third after the closest of finales against Waylon Clarke and Jock Mitchell.

Paul’s very last wood fell over between two of Waylon’s, each less than 4 inches from the jack, to take the game and cap an excellent day.

The club looks forward to welcoming the players back for their Open Fours in September.