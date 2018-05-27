Ruskington judo player ready for international stage

Up-and-coming judo student Sam Dalby will face opponents from across the world after earning an invite to a prestigious international tournament.

The 16-year-old, from Ruskington, is in the final stages of training ahead of the 2018 Glaspalast Sindelfingen International Judo Tournament.

The annual tournament is organised by German judo club VfL Sindelfingen Judo, in Stuttgart, and attracts fighters from around the world, including Canada, Holland, Switzerland, as well as Germany and the UK.

Dalby, who won a bronze medal in the British Schools Championships in March, will be competing in the cadet boys under 90kg category from June 21 to 26.

The A-Level student only took up judo two-and-a-half years ago and is currently a 1st kyu or brown belt, which is just one belt away from the renowned black belt.

He was picked for the competition by Alan Stanbra, his coach at Higashi Judo Club, in Spilsby, and secretary of Yorkshire and Humber Judo

“I’m really looking forward to the competition,” Dalby said.

“It’s going to be a real challenge and a big step-up in standards compared to what I’m used to, but I’ve been training really hard and can’t wait to get started.

Dalby trains four times a week in Spilsby, Acorn Judo Club in Digby, and Grantham Judo Club when he is not studying for mathematics, chemistry and physics A-Levels at Lincoln University Technical College.

“It’s great that Sam will be competing in this prestigious competition and whenever our students show excellence in extra-curricular activities we do our best to support them,” said vice-principal Stuart Hamer.