Ruskington racing driver claims Silverstone podiums

Young racing driver Lucas Nannetti chalked up back-to-back podium finishes at Silverstone in the Britcar Dunlop Endurance Championship.

The St George’s Academy pupil and Tockwith Motorsport (TMS) team-mate, Rob Baker, battled changing conditions to record second and third in class during round two of the championship.

Lucas focusses on the challenge ahead EMN-180521-122423002

The pair competed in a Holden Chevrolet V8 after TMS elected to swap cars before the sprint races, and 16-year-old adapted quickly to his first experience of a left-hand car, improved his lap times through practice.

Race one stayed dry despite the threat of rain, and Baker worked his way up into second place in class at the halfway stage of the race.

After swift work from the TMS pit crew, Nannetti was able to maintain position and demonstrated his smooth driving style by controlling the pace and maintaining his position to the chequered flag.

The team stuck to the same strategy for race two with Baker starting from second position in class.

But the engineers soon had to rethink strategy when torrential rain fell and brought out the safety car.

TMS took full advantage and pitted, leaving the Ruskington teenager to jump into the car while the team switched from dry to wet tyres and, crucially, exited the pit-lane on the same lap behind the safety car.

Nannetti guided the car home in 10th overall and third in class for the sprint category and a second podium at his favourite track.

“I’m thrilled to have two trophies from this weekend,” he said. “I had high expectations for myself, so I am very pleased to have met my personal targets.

“I would like to say a huge thank-you to both Rob Baker and TMS for all their hard work leading up to and throughout the weekend, as well as my sponsor, BBVR, for its continued support.”