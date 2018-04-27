Ruskington’s Lady MacDeath called up for World Cup mission

What is roller derby?

The 16-year-old, from Ruskington, has been selected to join the British junior roller derby team which will compete against teams from Europe, USA East, USA West, Canada and Australia.

Eve in the role of her alter ago - Lady MacDeath EMN-180427-150402002

It will be the first time that Great Britain has sent a team to the Junior World Cup which takes place in Philadelphia on July 23 and 24.

On court, Eve goes by the nickname of Lady MacDeath, chosen because of her English literature studies at Lincoln College and her love of Shakespeare’s iconic work, Macbeth.

“I’m so excited and honoured to have been selected and to have the opportunity to compete against the best junior roller derby players in the world,” she said.

“It’s every young person’s dream to line up alongside fantastic team-mates to represent their country doing something they love, and I can’t quite believe that I’m going to be doing that.”

The former Ruskington St George’s School pupil took up the sport with the Lincoln-based Lincolnshire Bombinos team in 2012 and is one of their longest-standing members.

Eve is now crowdfunding to help with the cost of travelling to Team GB training sessions around the country and her flights and accommodation for the USA trip.

To help her get to the Junior World Cup, please donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eve-team-gb

Mum Beverley Gormley added: “We’re so proud that Eve is going to be able to realise her dream of competing internationally in such an exciting sport.

“She’s worked extremely hard and it’s great to see her hard work and dedication paying off.

“I want to say a big thank-you to all of her coaches at Bombinos and to her sponsor SK8s UK who have encouraged her to practice her fancy footwork at their roller discos. Without them, she wouldn’t have got this far.”

* Roller derby is a full-contact sport played on quad roller skates and pits two teams against each other on an oval track.

Each team consists of 14 skaters, with five skaters on the track at any one time.

They skate a ‘jam’, which runs for a maximum of two minutes before a new block of skaters enters the track for the next ‘jam’.

The skater with a star on their helmet is the jammer and only they can score points by passing skaters from the opposing team.