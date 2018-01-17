Ruskington student wins place in Roller Derby World Cup showcase

A Sleaford skater, who goes by the nickname Lady MacDeath, will showcase her skills to a global audience after winning selection to an international Roller Derby team.

Eve Gormley, from Ruskington, will compete in a high-profile exhibition match during the Roller Derby World Cup next month to showcase the sport’s up-and-coming stars.

Eve's Lincoln Bombinos team-mate Rachael Bell has also been picked to compete EMN-180115-085952002

Junior players from across the world were invited to apply for selection, and undergo a strict selection process, involving in-action video footage.

The 16-year-old, from Ruskington, will be joined in the team by her Bombinos team-mate Rachel Bell, from Lincoln, with the match to be streamed live all over the world on Sunday, February 4.

Eve and Rachel are two of the Lincoln-based club’s longest-standing members, with Eve following her mum Beverley into the sport five years ago.

Beverley, who is also Eve’s coach at Bombinos’, said “We’re so pleased and proud that they will be playing alongside the best roller derby players in the world.

“They’ve worked extremely hard, training for over five years and it’s great to see their hard work and dedication paying off.

“We hope everyone back home in Lincolnshire will be cheering them on and watching on the live stream.”

The A-Level student all but grew up on skates, having started at the age of four, and has become one of the best roller derby juniors in the country, having competed in Denmark and made her England Juniors debut over the last 12 months.

She chose her catchy skate name while studying MacBeth for her GCSE English literature at Ruskington St George’s Academy, and trains at Sleaford’s New Image Gym to maintain high enough levels of strength and fitness required for the fast-paced full-contact sport.

Beverley added: “These teenagers are the future of roller derby and we hope the game makes some of the adult players sit up and take notice as theses skaters, once they turn 18, will be competing for their places on their teams!”

The no-holds-barred sport has enjoyed a recent upsurge of interest in Europe, since it was founded in Texas in 2001, with the World Cup set to feature teams from 38 countries.

It pits two teams against each other on an oval track, with five skaters from a squad of 14, on the track at any one time and regularly inter-changing. One of the skaters, who wears a star on their helmet, is the jammer and only they can score, picking up a point every time they pass a skater from the opposing team.

The Bombinos team currently has 25 boys and girls aged 10 to 17 who train on Saturday mornings at Yarborough Leisure Centre, in Lincoln.

To find out more about junior roller derby, visit the Bombinos Roller Derby page on Facebook or email juniors@lbrg.org