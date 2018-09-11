Season ends with trophy triumphs

Sleaford Town Bowls Club played their final four matches of the season this week, which included two trophy successes writes Eddie Bird.

The first match was against Eslaford Park in the Sleaford League Knockout final at the Sleaford Bristol green, Town winning on three rinks to take the trophy by 97 shots to 63.

Results: Martin Titley, Mick Faulkner and Kris Moore won 28-10; Robin Wilson, Peter Stokes and Roy Markham won 32-14; Cecilia Faulkner, Joan Gilbert and Ken Irwin won 21-14; Clive Steadman, Jackie Wareham and Bas Gilbert lost 16-25.

The next night, at home to Eslaford Park in the Sleaford League, three rinks won and one drew for an aggregate score of 74-49 and 11 points, enough for runners-up spot.

Results: Cecilia Faulkner, Bas Gilbert and Ken Irwin won 23-10; Joan Gilbert, Ken Dye and Mick Faulkner won 16-12; Clive Steadman, Roger Neaverson and Neil Mapletoft won 19-11; Ruth Bird, Julie Cope and Roy Markham drew 16-16.

Last Wednesday afternoon in the Woodhall League, Town, the winners of the South section, played North section winners Woodhall Wanderers at the Mareham le Fen green.

Town won one, drew one and lost one but took the aggregate score 53-42 to lift the cup.

Results: Cecilia Faulkner, Ken Dye and Ken Irwin won 26-7; Robin Wilson, Brian Srawley and Bas Gilbert drew 18-18; Clive Steadman, Mick Jarrald and Mick Faulkner lost 9-17.

In the last match of the season, against Grantham in the ASC Metals League, one winning rink was not enough to take the aggregate, losing 35-42 and only two points.

Results: Joan Gilbert, Julie Cope and Trevor Cope won 19-6; Andrew Morris, Mick Faulkner and Kris Moore lost 10-17; Cecilia Faulkner Neil Mapletoft and Ken Irwin lost 6--19.