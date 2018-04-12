Sleafod bowlers help Lincolnshire to national trophy

Sleaford bowlers helped the county claim national glory at the EIBA Indoor Bowls Finals at Melton.

Sleaford and District Indoor Bowls Club members Jane Saunders, Gloria Davies, Rhoda Wing and Di Wilson were called up for the Lincolnshire squad for the Atherley Trophy final.

The Lincolnshire squad EMN-181204-155408002

Clubmates Lyn Clare and Sheila Prattinter were also named among the reserves for the inter-county championship final against Dorset.

And Lincolnshire, with its Sleaford support triumphed on aggregate by 126 shots to 101.

Gloria was particularly pleased having lost out on a place in the quarter-finals of the championship because of illness.

She was advised not to attempt the two matches she was due to play and had to withdraw, but her team-mates ensured there would be a happy ending.

The club is due to hold its annual meeting on Saturday from 7pm.

For further information, call (01529) 413755.