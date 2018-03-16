Sleaford 10k named East Midlands’ best

A Sleaford running club is celebrating after their race was shortlisted for a national award.

The Sleaford Striders Summer 10k was voted the best 10k in the East Midlands by Running Awards.com which established the awards in 2013.

The 10k, sponsored by Specsavers in Southgate, is now in the running to win the national award which will be announced at a grand ceremony at the O2, in London, on April 19.

The Sleaford club, whose half-marathon was also nominated for an East Midlands award, will go up against 11 other 10k races.

Chairman Bill Rayner said: “I’m very proud of what has been achieved in organising this event and that someone believed in the race itself to initially nominate the run for the award.”

The 10k starts and finishes at Scredington Village Hall and has a maximum number of participants set at 250.

A proportion of the profit raised by the event goes to local charities, and the event also has a fun run, offering runners a 3km alternative.

Sleaford Striders members also bake cakes, cookies and flapjacks for the day.

The club organises three annual races, with this year’s Sleaford Half-Marathon taking place on Sunday, May 6, the Heckington 10-mile race on Saturday, July 18, and the Summer 10k in August.

Matt Lennard established both the half and the 10k and has been the main organiser in recent years, obtaining licences, and rounding up marshals and stewarding.

* The Stilton Striders welcome runners of all abilities to join their adult section on Thursday evenings from 7pm.

They meet at Sleaford Town FC, on Boston Road.