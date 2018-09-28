Sleaford Barge Netball Club Hurricanes make storming start

Sleaford Barge Hurricanes started their season with a win against a talented young Charnwood squad at Loughborough University.

Several players were making their first start in the East Midlands Regional League first division, but Sleaford led from the start, converting their first five centre passes and making two crucial turnovers.

With disciplined defence from Anne Sharpe and Carla Baker, Sleaford finished the first quarter in the lead by 15 goals to eight.

Charnwood fought back in the second quarter and forced errors from Sleaford, closing the gap and by half-time the visitors’ lead had been cut to 25-20.

But the third quarter saw some great shooting by Gemma Gunter and Emma Sharpe saw Sleaford extend their lead to 38-30.

In the final quarter, Sleaford’s centre court trio of Shannon Boothright, Lily Chow and Katie Clarke were calm and patient, working the ball through the court.

Any loss of possession was quickly regained as the whole squad worked for each other to earn a 49-42 victory.

Player of the match went to Lily Chow on her debut for the club, showing patience and resilience beyond her 15 years and will be one to watch this season.

If you are interested in joining a netball club, visit www.SleafordBargeNetball.co.uk and get in touch.