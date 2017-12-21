Sleaford bowlers chase national final places

Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club are hunting down places at the national championships on four fronts as they progress through the area stages.

Paul Roberts is the last remaining Sleaford bowler in the singles quarter-finals where he will next month take on Paul Bark, of Horncastle, for a place in the semi-finals.

Roberts edged past Ian Clark (Boston) 21-15 in the opening round before defeating Skegness bowler Graham Morris, 21-12, in round two.

He was then a comprehensive 21-3 winner against Boston’s Scott Whyers to book his place in the last eight.

The Sleaford bowler has also skipped his pairs team through to the area quarter-finals after edging out clubmate Trevor Bannister and partner 18-17 in the last round.

He will meet Clark once again to compete for a semi-final berth.

There’s an all-Sleaford quarter-final in the triples when the teams skipped by Bannister and David Bristow will clash, and Bristow has also made it through to the fours quarter-finals.

Next year’s EIBA National Indoor Championship finals take place in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, from March 24 to 31.