Sleaford bowlers knocked out by Derbyshire club in national comp

Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies team bowed out of the EIBA national Yetton Plate competition, run by the English Indoor Bowls Association (EIBA).

The match, played in a two rinks at home and two away format, was very close throughout despite Sleaford always chasing Erewash.

After five ends, the Derbyshire club led the aggregate score 20-11, but Sleaford hung in there and reduced the gap slightly over the next five ends to trail 34-26 after 10.

Erewash another couple of shots ahead to lead 55-44, but Sleaford closed the gap to just five shots with three ends remaining at 61-55.

But despite a gallant effort by the Sleaford ladies, Erewash ended strongly to pull away and win 75-63.

The two home rinks saw Rhoda Wing’s team win 19- 15, but Linda Wills’ team lost 14-22.

There were narrow 19-15 defeats on the road for the rinks of Jane Saunders and Gill Dwyer.

Rink scores: Jackie Wareham, Pat Paul, Ruth Murphy, Rhoda Wing beat Susan Smith 19-15; Patricia Rands, Gloria Davis, Linda Wills lost to Elaine Holmes 22-14; Barbara Barnes, Ann Garnham, Lyn Clare, Jane Saunders lost to Christine Arnett 15-19; Carole Richardson, Jenny Elphick, Sheila Methven, Gill Dwyer lost to Janet Bowles 15-19.