Sleaford bowlers reach national last 16

A Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club team is through to the last 16 of a national competition.

Sleaford B overcame Skegness in a close-fought match to reach the last 16 of the National Men’s Over 60 Inter Club Double Rink finals.

The rink of David Saunders, Richard Pearson, Tony Stanley, and Aubrey Bristow narrowly lost, 15-17, to Skegness’ B. Kilby, D. Tasker, R Tasker, and B. Hawes.

But Roy Barnes, Douglas Stobart, Ron Pointon, and Dave Chandley won their rink 19-15 against K. Findley, J. Thorold, P. Sharp and B Foxom to clinch the overall aggregate, 34-32.

They will next play Nottingham A on Tuesday, February 6 for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sleaford’s Paul Oke will also represent the club at the EIBA’s national finals this weekend.

Oke has reached the final stages of the under 25s men’s singles at Ely, in Cambridgeshire, and faces a last 16 tie against Michael Titcombe (Westlecot) on Saturday (10am).

The quarter-finals will be played on Saturday afternoon with the semi-finals and final to follow on Sunday.