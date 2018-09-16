Sleaford Cadets crowned Trent Wing swim champs

Keeping up their winning ways, the cadets from 2160 proved that team work really counts at this year’s Trent Wing Swimming championships.

Up against the best from the other 30 units in Trent Wing, the Sleaford cadets produced some great solo performances, but every team member’s contribution was needed to carry off the main prize of the day, the overall champion’s trophy.

It is the second year in a row a team from Sleaford has won this ultimate accolade, and further honours were awarded to the senior boys who won their class shield.

The 2160 Sports Officer CI Steve Pybus said of the team’s performance: “This was a fantastic day’s competition with some very close and hard races.

“We came second in the team relay by 9/100th of a second.

“The noise in the pool balcony was deafening at times.”

Results: Sgt Conor Wright - gold butterfly, silver freestyle, medley; Sgt Ali Hinton-Shereston - silver freestyle, relay, bronze backstroke; Cpl Daniel Pepper - silver backstroke, bronze breaststroke; Cpl Jack Lewis silver relay; Cdt Lauren Griffen - gold backstroke; Cdt Matthew Bolton - silver backstroke; Cdt Matthew Pepper - bronze breaststroke; Cdt Mackenzie Milne - silver relay; Cdt Joe Bennett - silver relay; Junior Boys -second place; Senior Boys - first place.