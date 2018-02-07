Sleaford cross country runners claim team title

Young Sleaford cross country runners have underlined their pedigree by claiming a district team title.

Air cadets from 2160 Sleaford squadron ATC fielded several teams at the Trent Wing ATC Cross Country Championships at RAF Cranwell over 3km and 5km courses.

Corporal Wright puts his best foot forward EMN-180502-152139002

Although staged in unusually dry conditions, runners faced a bitingly cold westerly wind which made the later stages tough going.

In the boys’ race, Sleaford lifted the team trophy after a notable sixth-place finish from Cadet Wade Tear who led home team-mates Cadet Matthew Pepper, in ninth, and Cadet Luke Brookes (17th).

The best-placed individual was Corporal Ella-May Hansford whose second place among a very competitive field, led the senior girls’ team along with Cadet Natasha Errington (13th) and Cadet Kimberley Williamson (19th) to third place overall.

The junior girls were light on numbers this year, but cadets Jasmine Hodge and Katie Trolley ran a valiant race with Cadet Hodge coming 15th in a field of nearly 60 runners.

The 2160 (Sleaford) Sqn Cross Country team EMN-180502-152152002

In the youth event, Cpl Connor Wright finished fourth with Cadet Jack Lewis in 13th place as the team finished just outside the top three.

In the competition for the overall championship trophy, where every runner’s contribution counts, Sleaford came third overall in a field of 31 teams.

As a result of their performance, Corporals Hansford and Wright have been selected to run for the Trent Wing.

Corporal Hansford, team captain of the senior girls’ team said: “It’s an amazing sense of achievement just to represent the squadron, but coming back with results as good as these makes it even more worthwhile.

“It’s time to focus on the regionals now, and if everyone performs at the level that was shown today there are high hopes for Trent Wing coming out on top once again.”

Team manager, Steve Pybus said: “I congratulate, of course, the medal winners, but would like to add a massive well done to everyone who took part; this was a real team effort.

“Now we carry on the training for the regional event and let’s see if the cadets selected for the Trent Wing Team can’t bring back further honours.”