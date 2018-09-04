Sleaford crown perfect week with City League titles

Sleaford Town bowlers had a perfect record last week, with four wins out of four.

They had a successful day at the City League finals day on Bank Holiday Monday.

Playing Brant Road in the Handicap final, they easily overcame a large handicap with wins on all three rinks for an aggregate score of 91-31.

And earlier in the day, Neil Mapletoft, Kris Moore and Trevor Cope won the City League Trebles title.

Rink scores: Neil Mapletoft, Peter Stokes, Trevor Cope won 31-6; Roger Neaverson, Roy Markham, Paul Jobson won 35-8; John Parker, Ken Irwin, Kris Moore won 25-17.

* At home to St Giles in the EBA League, one rink was won and one drawn which was enough to secure seven points and the aggregate 60-52.

Rink scores: John Parker, Mick Faulkner, Roy Markham, Richard Barnes won 28-15; Andrew Morris, Peter Stokes, Neil Mapletoft, Kris Moore drew 16-all; Martin Titley, Roger Neaverson, Ken Irwin, Andrew Bird lost 16-21.

* Sleaford again won on all rinks in the District League against Washingborough to take the aggregate 76-43 and 12 points.

Rink scores: Clive Steadman, Ken Dye, Mick Faulkner won 23-16; Jackie Wareham, Andrew Morris, Ken Irwin won 21-12; Cecilia Faulkner, Julie Cope, Roy Markham won 22-15.

* In the last game at home to Billinghay in the Sleaford League, the rink wins were shared two each, with Town winning the aggregate 85-66 for eight points.

Andrew Bird, Mick Faulkner and Trevor Cope won 23-14, and Cecilia Faulkner, Clive Steadman and Kris Moore came through 26-12, while there were narrow losses for Robin Wilson, Julie Cope and Roy Markham (19-22), and Jackie Wareham, Brian Srawley and Ken Irwin (17-18).