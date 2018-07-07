Sleaford Elite Gymnastics Club pair to compete for national hours

A Sleaford Elite Gymnastics Club member has made it through to the National Trampolining, Tumbling and Double mini-trampoline (DMT) finals.

Naomi Ashby, Kaelin Brown, Logan Somers and Rachel Shields all competed in the DMT regional championships at Birmingham with the East Midlands team.

Sleaford Elite double mini trampoline regional finalists, from left - coach Justin Brown, Kaelin Brown, head coach Patsy Shields, Rachel Shields, Naomi Ashby, welfare officer Leti Hernandez EMN-180507-084531002

Naomi finished 10th in the Level 3 event, while Kaelin Brown was 21st in Level 1, and Logan Somers came 12th at Level 2.

Rachel Shields finished seventh in Level 1 to qualify for the national finals in September.

Rachel and Logan had also competed for the club at the Trampoline and Tumbling Spring Event in Sheffield.

Both qualified to compete at the British Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in September, with Rachel finishing fourth, just 0.05 points from a podium place, and Logan winning his event.

British Trampoline and Tumbling Championship qualifiers - Rachel Shields and Logan Somers, with head coach Patsy Shields EMN-180507-084541002

Head Coach Patsy Shields said: “We are so proud of all our competitors, some of whom competed for the first time at a national event.

“Logan is already a national champion from last year and is now competing for a British title, and Rachel will be competing for British Trampolining title and a National DMT title in the same month.

“For a Club our size, those are incredible achievements. When Rachel failed to qualify last year she said she would be back, and she meant it!”

* Lucy Rudd, Natalie Forsythe, Kaelin Brown, Erin Maxwell, Alex Boland and Isla Smeed all competed in the Level 5 women’s artistic county event.

The girls produced great scores, with Lucy finishing fifth in her category.

Lucy also competed alongside Scarlott Field in the County Level 4 competition, and both did superbly in their first Level 4 event.

Scarlott finished a respectable fifth, and Lucy picking up a bronze medal after solid performances on uneven bars, beam, floor and vault.

For club details, call (01529) 968080 or email sleafordelite@outlook.com