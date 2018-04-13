Sleaford Golf Club captain Ian out to raise awareness and funds

Sleaford Golf Club saw a changing of the guard as it held its annual Captain’s Drive-in last month.

The 2018 club captain Ian Addlesee is pictured being welcomed by past club captains.

Ian will be raising funds for the Prostrate Cancer charity during his captaincy year.

It is a topic that a lot of men shy away from, and the new skipper is hoping to raise awareness as well as funds.

Among this year’s highlights at Sleaford Golf Club will be their second annual festival week from August 23 where there will be a golf competition for everyone.

Further information is available on the Sleaford Golf Club website at