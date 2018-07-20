Sleaford Golf Club: Michael (15) wins back-to-back club championships

Michael Baines continued the run of young Sleaford Golf Club champions when he defended his title.

The 15-year-old was a clear winner at the club’s men’s championship, finishing with a two-under par total, four clear of his nearest rival.

Jake Craddock became the youngest-ever winner in 2015 aged 14 and a month.

Both Baines and Craddock were part of the Lincolnshire team which qualified for the England County Finals.

The St George’s Academy pupil has represented the county at under 14s, U16s and U18s and last year was called up to the England Schoolboys squad after finishing fourth at the National Schoolboys Golf Championships.