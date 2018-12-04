Sleaford golfer Paul Streeter lands second European Senior Tour title

Paul Streeter’s brilliant debut season on the European Senior Tour took another sensational twist when he claimed his second victory last weekend.

Streeter put himself firmly in the frame as one of the hottest prospects on the prestigious tour when he beat former Ryder Cup star Miguel Angel Jiménez in a play-off to win the Costa Blanca Benidorm Senior Masters.

Streeter, who won his first over-50s title at the Travis Perkins Masters in September, bogeyed the 54th hole for a round of 67 and a 14-under-par total, sending him into a play-off with two-time Senior Major winner and home favourite Jiménez.

The Englishman hit a stunning second shot over the troublesome greenside bunker as they replayed the par-four 18th, landing it three foot from the pin.

The Spaniard, who was roared on by the home crowd all week, left himself a tricky downhill putt from 15 feet, and could only two-putt for par.

Streeter grasped his chance and rolled his birdie putt into the middle of the hole.

Having gained his 2018 Staysure Tour card via the Final Stage of Qualifying School, Streeter did not worry about nerves on his way to clinching his second title of the season.

“I didn’t feel the pressure during the play-off because I’m a rookie and Jiménez is a Senior Major winner,” he said.

“I felt less pressure during the play-off than I did in normal time.

“To hit that second shot on 18 that close and below the hole, I couldn’t have put it in a better place, so it was great to finish like that.

“I’d say that shot is up there with the best I’ve hit in my career. To do it against such a great champion like Miguel makes it feel even better.”

The former Sleaford Golf Club member put himself in a handy position on day one when a four-under round of 68 left him in a five-way tie for third, and four shots off the lead.

Streeter, who celebrated his 52nd birthday last Thursday, had another strong Saturday, firing five birdies and an eagle to card 67 and move into a share of the lead with first-round pacesetter Rafael Gomez.

He looked to be cruising to victory after finding five birdies on the front nine on Sunday, and then two more on the final stretch, but he bogeyed 18 for the second day running to set up the head-to-head with Jiminez.

Streeter is the form horse of the Tour, finishing in the top five in four of the last six events, including two wins and a runners-up spot, and moved up to seventh in the Order of Merit with earnings of €199,928.

“My goal was to win this year, so to win twice wasn’t part of the plan,” he added.

“To finish inside the top 20 on the Order of Merit and to win once was my goal, so to win again feels fantastic.”

The adventure continues this weekend as the Lincolnshire golfer heads to the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius for the MC Tour Championship from Friday to Sunday.

The Tour season then concludes the following weekend in the equally exotic climes of the Seychelles.