Sleaford golfer Paul Streeter makes fine European Senior Tour debut

Professional golfer Paul Streeter has made an excellent start to life on the European Senior Tour after opening events in Denmark and Italy.

The Sleaford golfer secured a top 15 finish on debut at the Shipco Masters, in Kvistgard, among a top-quality 60-man field led home by former Ryder Cup hero Colin Montgomerie.

Sleaford golfer Streeter is hoping to finish high enough in the Order of Merit to retain his card next year EMN-180615-094043002

Monty finished on 11-under after three rounds, three shots clear of Barry Lane and Paul Eales, with fellow Ryder Cup winners Paul McGinley and Peter Baker back in fourth.

Other big names included former US Masters winner Ian Woosnam, who finished seventh on six-under, and two-time Major winner Jose Maria Olazabal who finished down the field in a tie for 46th.

Streeter finished just three shots behind the Welshman after a consistent display, carding one-under-par rounds of 71 on each day.

The 51-year-old, who landed one of just five qualifying places for the prestigious tour, was paired with Nigel Willett for the opening two rounds before partnering New Zealander Greg Tyler for the final day.

The pair could not be separated and finished tied for 15th to pocket just over 6,000 Euros each.

Streeter showed great composure to recover from a bad start to his final round after dropping three shots on the first four holes.

But that would be the final bogey on his card, steadying the ship with pars to the turn before attacking with four birdies on the final seven holes.

He fared even better at the Italian Masters as a brilliant final round charge took him up to a tie for sixth.

A tidy opening day at Fagagna of four birdies and two bogeys gave Streeter a steady two-under par 70 to leave him handily placed in 12th and four shots off the early leaders.

There was just one blemish on his scorecard on Saturday as the Lincolnshire golfer added his second successive round of 70, but the third and final round was where Streeter’s tournament came alive.

Reaching the turn in 34 thanks to birdies at four and eight, the former Sleaford Golf Club member picked up three birdies in four holes to lie nine under with five holes still to play.

But he could not make further inroads into the leaders’ advantage as a run of pars saw him card a bogey-free round of 67 to earn a tie for sixth with Peter Fowler and Barry Lane.

The result added a handsome 10,800 Euros to his kitty and moved him up to 23rd in the order of merit.