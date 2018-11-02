Sleaford gymnast lands latest national title

Sleaford Elite Gymnastics and Trampolining Club had another great weekend when Logan Somers added more national honours to his impressive CV.

Logan competed at the English Trampolining and Tumbling National Championships and held his nerve to complete three trampoline routines on the day.

Club welfare officer and coach Lety Hernandez and head coach Patsy Shields with national champion Logan EMN-180211-151542002

Having battled through two qualifiers to reach the finals, the Sleaford gymnast finished on top after a tightly-fought contest, winning the gold medal to add the title of English Junior Men’s Disability Trampolining Champion to his growing collection.

Logan was National DMT Champion in 2017, the 2018 British Disability Artistic Pommel Horse Champion, and runner-up in the British Disability Trampolining Championships.

Sleaford Elite head coach, Patsy Shields, said: “Words cannot express how pleased we are for Logan.

“He has worked so hard all year, narrowly missing out on the British Disability Trampolining title last month, so for him to come away with the English National title is a joy beyond belief.

“We are gushing with pride!”

* For more information about the club, call (01529) 968080 or email sleafordelite@outlook.com