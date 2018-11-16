Sleaford Gymnastics Club crack the code at Milton Keynes

Sleaford Gymnastics Club has had a busy, but profitable month as its youngsters compete on the local, regional and national stage.

The club travelled to Milton Keynes for the National Invitational Codebreakers event against eight other clubs from all over the country.

Sleaford Gymnastics Club, County Floor and Vault chamionships medal winners, with Abigail Jones and Louise Hirst (front) who qualified for regional finals. EMN-181116-111819002

There was double success for Gabby Greig who took first place at vault and floor disciplines, and there were further wins for Mia May Bovington and Fay Bristow on the beam), Kennedy Shelley (floor), Adele Simonds (trampette) and Maisie Goodburn (vault).

Results – Maisie Goodburn (1st vault, 3rd bars, 3rd beam, 4th floor); Alice James (3rd vault); Grace Johnson (5th vault); Annabel Scott (5th vault, 2nd beam, 5th trampette); Adele Simonds (3rd vault, 5th bars, 5th beam, 1st trampette); Erin Thurling (4th vault, 4th beam, 3rd floor, 5th trampette); Sophie Bastow (5th vault, 4th bars, 5th floor); Mia May Bovington (1st beam, 5th floor); Alisha Foston (2nd vault); Isabelle Harvey (7th floor); Oliwia Winiarska (4th vault, 5th bars, 4th beam, 5th floor); Gabby Greig (1st vault, 1st floor); Kaci Sambridge (7th beam, 4th trampette); Abbie Jones (5th vault); Olivia Thorpe (5th trampette); Louise Hirst (2nd vault, 2nd floor); Faye Bristow (4th bars, 1st beam); Amy Patchett (6th vault); Rebecca Fletcher (4th beam); Kennedy Shelley (5th bars, 3rd beam, 1st floor, 3rd trampette).

* Kennedy Shelly and Rebecca Fletcher competed in the Regional Level 4 Championships in Leicester.

The girls went up against some of the top gymnasts in the region, but Rebecca brought home the regional championship title, along with gold on beam, while Kennedy won silver for her floor routine.

Sleaford Gymnastics Club Witham Hill competition medal winners. EMN-181116-111830002

* A group of 17 Sleaford gymnasts competed in the County Floor and Vault Championships with two of the qualifying for regional finals.

* Sleaford were invited to participate in the Witham Hill Invitational, a five-piece competition against six other clubs.

It was the competitive debuts for some girls, but overcoming their nerves of performing in front of more than 100 spectators, the Sleaford team performed well.

Results – Darcy Parrott (7th trampette); Elizabeth Rooke (6th trampette); Janice-Marie Holland (3rd vault and beam, 7th bars and trampette); Lily Dennis (4th trampette); Chloe Allen (9th) Mia-May Bovington (7th vault, 2nd bars, 1st beam, 2nd floor); Adele Simonds (4th vault, 2nd beam, 1st floor, 3rd trampette), Erin Thurling (3rd vault, 4th bars, 6th trampette); Alisha Foston (1st vault, 3rd trampette); Lily-Grace Simonds (3rd vault, 3rd bars, 2nd floor, 6th trampette); Sophie Woods (6th vault, 1st beam); Chanelle Lynch (3rd beam, 5th trampette); Chloe Errington (4th vault, 5th beam); Grace Johnson (7th beam, 6th floor); Maisie Goodburn (1st vault and floor, 5th trampette); Isla Skedge (4th vault, 5th floor); Ruby Lamb (6th bars, 5th beam, 5th floor, 4th trampette); Faye Bristow (5th vault, 2nd bars, 6th beam, 3rd floor, 6th trampette); Olivia Thorpe (5th vault, 4th bars, 6th floor, 1st trampette); Oliwia Winiarska (4th trampette); Kaci Sambridge (5th bars); Annabel Scott (6th vault, 5th bars, 3rd trampette); Sophie Bastow (5th bars, 5th beam); Amy Patchett (2nd vault, 1st bars, 6th beam, 2nd floor, 2nd trampette); Natalie Forsyth (4th vault, 2nd bars, 5th floor, 5th trampette); Gabby Greig (1st vault, 4th bars, 6th beam, 5th trampette); Lucy Rudd (6th bars, 2nd beam, 4th floor, 1st trampette); Louise Hirst (1st vault, 6th bars, 4th beam, 4th floor, 2nd trampette); Emma Randall (5th bars); Rebecca Fletcher (3rd vault, 4th bars, 4th beam, 4th floor, 6th trampette); Kennedy Shelley (4th vault, 1st bars, 1st floor, 1st trampette).