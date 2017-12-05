Sleaford Gymnastics Club toasts 21st birthday with national medal haul

Sleaford Gymnastics Club celebrated their 21st anniversary year by taking part in the national invitational Codebreakers competition in Milton Keynes.

Competition was very tough with more than 250 children involved, but the girls from Sleaford performed impressively in the various levels, with several of them making their competitive debut.

The girls performed lots of new skills on the day including a somersault on the beam and brought home medals galore.

It was a particularly successful day for Rebecca Fletcher in the enigma category, finishing first on vault and beam, and second on floor, trampette and bars.

And Molli Wilson came home with a five-medal haul in the Bletchley class.

The club has welcomed thousands of children and a few adults through its doors since setting up at St Botolph’s School in November 1996.

It then moved to new headquarters at Northgate Sports Hall when it opened in February 1997,

Gym club coach Sammi Emsley said: “Our club has had many titles over the years at county, regional and national levels, and as an ex-national level gymnast myself, I truly understand one’s passion for this beautiful sport.

“The club would deeply like to thank everyone who has supported the club over the years, especially the Sleaford Standard who has covered all of our success stories.”

Results –

SINCLAIR – Maisie Goodburn: vault (3rd), bars (4th), beam (3rd). Erin Thurling: bars (3rd), floor (5th), trampette (4th). Mia Dodsworth: bars (4th), Isabelle Garratt: bars (3rd). Alisha Foston: vault (6th).

LORENZ – Alice James: bars (5th), floor (5th), Trampette (3rd), trampette (5th). Olivia Thorpe: vault (5th), bars (2nd), beam (2nd), trampette (5th). Oliwia Winiarska: floor (5th), bars (3rd). Isobelle Harvey: vault (3rd), trampette (3rd). Sophie Bastow: bars (3rd).

ENIGMA – Rebecca Fletcher: vault (1st), bars (2nd), beam (1st), floor (2nd), trampette (2nd). Kennedy Shelley: vault (4th), bars (2nd).

BLETCHLEY – Abbie Jones: bars (4th), vault (6th), trampette (6th). Amy Patchett: bars (7th), floor (6th), trampette (6th). Rachel Harte: vault (3rd), floor (1st), trampette (2nd). Molli Wilson: vault (3rd), bars (3rd), beam (1st). floor (3rd), trampette (2nd).