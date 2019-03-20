Sleaford gymnasts crowned British champion

Sleaford gymnast Logan Somers rubbed shoulders with the sport’s elite when he struck gold at the 2019 Artistic British Championships.

Logan, a member of Sleaford Elite Gymnastic Club, claimed top spot in the hotly-contested Men’s Disability Masters category at Liverpool.

The 12-year-old took home gold on horizontal bar and added to his medal haul with a silver on pommel horse and bronze medals on floor, rings, vault and parallel bars on Sunday at the M&S Bank Arena.

“I’m so happy to win a gold because I get a trophy,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed being here and my mum has been here to support me. It feels great to be a British champion.”

The major four-day event saw 490 participants from 91 clubs take part, with youngsters travelling from all across the UK to compete.

Ages ranged from 11 to 33, with five-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock among the field to successfully defend his British pommel horse title.

Also competing was former European champion and newly-crowned British all-around champion Ellie Downie, along with four-time Commonwealth champion Claudia Fragapane, who returned from injury to take silver on floor.