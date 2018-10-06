Sleaford gymnasts on form at British championships

Sleaford Elite Gymnastics and Trampolining Club had plenty to celebrate when Logan Somers and Rachel Shields shone on the national stage.

With both making their debuts at the British Trampoline and Tumbling Championships, Logan came away with a medal, while Rachel finished in the top six.

Logan Somers displaying his British silver medal EMN-180510-111229002

They both overcame their nerves and completed their first two routines with composure to produce solid performances.

Finishing in the top six on the Saturday at Birmingham made them both eligible to compete for the title with a third routine the following day.

After successfully completing their final routines, Rachel finished in a respectable sixth place, while Logan came within a whisker of becoming the British Disability Champion, and took home the silver medal, just a half-point behind the winner.

The club’s head coach Patsy Shields said: “It is an amazing achievement for our gymnasts even to qualify for the British Championships.

“They made us so proud competing against the best that GB has to offer and doing really well. We’ll definitely take a sixth and second best in the country!

“They have done themselves, the club, the town and the county proud with their fantastic performances.”

Rachel next competes at the British Women’s Gymnastics Championships, alongside two of the club’s other superstars Diane McKenzie and Ella McCarthy, while Logan will be in action at the English Trampolining finals.

