Sleaford Gynastics Club shine on national stage

Sleaford gymnast Hannah Rushen qualified for the national finals with a gold medal performance at the National and Regional Gradings.

The Sleaford Gymnastics Club member picked up a distinction in passing the grading on her way to winning her section.

The club also prospered at the regjonal and national gradings with Hannah Rushen (front) taking gold EMN-180628-160948002

Her clubmate Rebecca Fletcher passed her grading with a distinction and also qualified for the finals as a reserve, while Kennedy Shelley was commended.

Five other girls from the club took part in regional gradings. Olivia Thorpe passed grade four with commendation, while Molli Wilson passed grade two.

In grade three, Gabrielle Greig received a distinction, Louise Hirst, and Abigail Jones were commended, and Rachel Harte was also passed.

* The club also sent over a group to the County Level Five Championships, a tough competition with more than 100 gymnasts competing.

Emma Randall, with clubmates, won bronze at the county level five champs EMN-180628-160925002

Emma Randall impressed the judges to earn a bronze medal on the vault out of all age groups, while Olivia Thorpe finished sixth in her age group.

Lily-Grace Simonds, Amy Patchett, Oliwia Winiarska and Isabelle Harvey also represented Sleaford.

* The Sleaford girls came away with a staggering 42 medals from one of their favourite competitions of the year, the National Invitational Roses at Milton Keynes.

Sleaford were invited to join an entry of more than 300 children from all over the UK.

“Winning 42 medals at a national event was absolutely amazing,” said head coach Sammi Emsley.

“The girls, parents, coaches, judges and organisers truly make this event a memorable occasion for everyone involved.”

Results –

Tudor Rose: Olivia Thorpe – 4th vault, 1st bars, 2nd beam, 4th floor, 4th trampette; Molli Wilson – 3rd vault, 3rd bars, 3rd beam; Amy Patchett – 2nd trampette; Louise Hirst – 1st vault, 3rd bars, 1st floor, 1st trampette; Rachel Harte – 2nd vault, 3rd bars, 2nd floor, 3rd trampette; Abbie Jones.

Wild Rose: Poppy Carleton – 2nd trampette; Erin Thurling – 3rd vault; Kaci Sambridge – 4th bars, 3rd beam; Isabelle Garratt – 3rd vault, 3rd bars, 3rd floor; Alisha Foston.

Marcia Rose: Lily-Grace Simonds. Isabelle Harvey – 3rd trampette; Sophie Bastow – 4th vault; Mia May Bovington. Adele Simonds. Oliwia Winiarska – 1st vault, 3rd bars, 3rd floor; Alice James. Faye Bristow – 1st vault, 1st bars, 1st floor; Maisie Goodburn – 3rd vault, 3rd floor.

Mary Rose: Hannah Rushen – 2nd vault, 4th bars, 2nd beam, 1st floor, 4th trampette; Rebecca Fletcher – 3rd bars, 4th beam, 2nd floor.

* Sleaford Gymnastics Club is looking for sponsors to support their and help with training costs.