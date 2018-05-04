Sleaford Half-Marathon set for latest instalment

Sleaford is braced for the one of the biggest events of its sporting calendar this weekend.

Hundreds of runners are expected to descend on the town for the Sleaford Half-Marathon on Sunday.

The race moved back into Sleaford from its long-time base at RAF Cranwell with a new May date last year.

It sets off from Eslaforde Park, in Boston Road, at 9.45am and had all but sold out its capacity when entries closed on Tuesday.

The course takes runners out to the villages of Kirby La Thorpe, Evedon, Ewerby and Howell before its return to Eslaforde Park.

The event also features a 3km family fun run which has entry on the day at £5.