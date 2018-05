Sleaford indoor bowlers reach season finale

Sleaford and District Indoor Bowls Club reached the highlight of their year with finals week and the annual presentation evening.

There was plenty of tension in the air as the players warmed up for their final games.

Results (Ladies) – Singles: Anita Briggs Beat Gloria Briggs 21-13. Pairs: Pat Rands and Andrea Davies lost to Ruth Murphy and Gillian Annison 16-20. Over 60s Singles: Pat Paul beat Carol Wallis 21-16.

(Men’s) – Singles: Trevor Bannister beat Richard Barnes 21-3. Pairs: David Bristow and Paul Roberts beat Nick Barnatt and Trevor Bannister 24-13. Over 60s Singles: Trevor Bannister beat Fred Collin 21-7. Over 60s Pairs: Larry Davies and Brian Jenkinson lost to Harry Spencer and Terry Ingham 29-13. Over 60s Trips: Aubrey Bristow, Tony Stanley and Richard Pearson beat Fred Collin, Chris Bradley and Dave Chandley 29-6.

(Mixed) – Pairs: Carol Wallis and Paul Oke beat Jane Saunders and Trevor Bannister 20-18. Over 60s Pairs: Peter Annison and Ron Pointon beat Gloria Davies and Fred Collin 21-12.

(Novice) – Pairs: Bob Mckie and Kim Callow beat Charlie Ridley and Ruth Murphy 21-20. Triples: Adie Smith, Bob Mckie and Kim Callow beat Mike Baker, Alison Baker and John Shand 11-4.

Club Triples: Fred Collin, Ian Cliff and Paul Roberts Beat David Barlow, Nick Barnatt and Trevor Bannister 20-8.

Club Fours: Ray Lockey, Ross Harwood, David Bristow and Trevor Banister beat Fred Collin, Steph Collin, Terry Ingham and Paul Roberts 19-16.

Don Offley Open Singles: Paul Roberts lost to Paul Oke 2-1.

Open Pairs: Tony Stanley and David Bristow beat Pat Paul and David Chandley 23-8.

4,3,2,1 Pairs: Fred Collin and Dave Chandley lost to Richard Barnes and Trevor Bannister 104-56.

Rabbits Singles: Kim Callow beat Ray Bales 21-5.