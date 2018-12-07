Sleaford martial arts club takes UK Championships by stormKuk Sool Won of Sleafo

A Sleaford martial arts club pulled off a staggering haul of 35 medals from their national championships late last month.

Kuk Sool Won of Sleaford sent 15 of its members to Liverpool to take part in the Kuk Sool Won UK Championships which attracted more than 600 competitors from schools across the UK and also Europe.

Competitors took part in a variety of different disciplines and 45 divisions EMN-180612-151111002

They entered 49 divisions including forms, techniques, sparring and weapons and won 35 medals, including four golds.

The team comprised Bradley Johnson, Grace Johnson, Bruce Atherton, Megan Atherton, Henrique Pereira, Grace Taylor, Albert Green, Jacklyn Slack, Eleanor Slack, Alexander Slack, Joshua Pike, Matt Pike, Eva Wilson, Tiago Moliterno-Lord and Ethan Corless.

It was quite the family affair, with father and daughter, Bradley and Grace, coming away with six medals between them, including a gold and two silvers.

Meanwhile, mother, daughter and son trio, Jackie, Eleanor and Alexander Slack, won eight medals, three of which were gold and two of them going to Eleanor.

Father and daughter combination Bruce and Megan, also won six medals, including four silvers, while brothers Matt and Josh Pike landed four medals.

Newcomers to the Sleaford team, Eva, Ethan and Tiago, claimed six medals between them, and at the other end of the scale, Grace Taylor won medals in all three of her divisions and Henrique and Albert both won a medal in their division in their third appearance at the tournament.

Instructor Master, Keith Slack, said: “The team worked really hard in preparation for the tournament and they all went out on the mat and did really well.

“I always say it is first and foremost a competition against yourself, with a medal being the icing on the cake.”

At the end of the tournament there were exhibitions and demonstrations of weapons, forms, techniques, wood-breaking and acrobatics.

* Martial art classes for ages four and over are held at Sleaford Leisure Centre.

For more information, see the Kuk Sool Won of Sleaford Facebook site, visit their website at www.kuksoolwon.com or email sleafordkuksoolwon@outlook.com