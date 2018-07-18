Sleaford pro golfer Paul Streeter bids for Senior Open return

Sleaford golf professional continued his impressive start to life on the European Senior Tour with another top-20 finish at the Swiss Seniors Open.

He made a flying start after carding the second-best score of the opening round, a 66, but two level-par rounds of 70 left him in a tie for 17th.

A week later the 51-year-old was off the pace in Germany at the Winstongolf Senior Open.

He followed a steady opening round of level par 72, by dropping four strokes in a second round 76. A level-par final round was enough for a share of 37th in the 60-man field.

After five tournaments, Streeter lies 32nd on the Order of Merit ahead of a host of former Ryder Cup players. The top 20 automatically retain their tour cards for next season.

The next challenge will be to win a place at the Senior Open for the second year running.

Qualifying takes place on Monday as Streeter eyes a potential return to St Andrew’s - the scene of his Open Championship debut in 2010.