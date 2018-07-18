Sleaford pro golfer Paul Streeter bids for Senior Open return

Sleaford golfer Streeter is hoping to finish high enough in the Order of Merit to retain his card next year EMN-180615-094043002
Sleaford golfer Streeter is hoping to finish high enough in the Order of Merit to retain his card next year EMN-180615-094043002

Sleaford golf professional continued his impressive start to life on the European Senior Tour with another top-20 finish at the Swiss Seniors Open.

He made a flying start after carding the second-best score of the opening round, a 66, but two level-par rounds of 70 left him in a tie for 17th.

A week later the 51-year-old was off the pace in Germany at the Winstongolf Senior Open.

He followed a steady opening round of level par 72, by dropping four strokes in a second round 76. A level-par final round was enough for a share of 37th in the 60-man field.

After five tournaments, Streeter lies 32nd on the Order of Merit ahead of a host of former Ryder Cup players. The top 20 automatically retain their tour cards for next season.

The next challenge will be to win a place at the Senior Open for the second year running.

Qualifying takes place on Monday as Streeter eyes a potential return to St Andrew’s - the scene of his Open Championship debut in 2010.