Sleaford pro golfer Paul Streeter claims top-10 finish at Russian Open

Sleaford professional golfer Paul Streeter landed his second top-10 finish on the European Senior Tour in Russia.

The 51-year-old finished tied for 10th at the VTB Russian Open in Moscow, the seventh event in his debut season on the elite seniors tour which features a former Ryder Cup stars and Major winners.

In a reduced 55-man field, Streeter was one of only 11 golfers to break par, ending his three rounds on a one-under-par total.

A consistent weekend saw the Lincolnshire ace open with a level-par 72, followed by scores of 73 and a71 to finish seven shots behind winner David Shacklady and within two shots of a tie for fourth place.

His best finish of the season so far was tied-sixth at the Senior Italian Open in June, and he currently lies 32nd on the overall Order of Merit.

The top 20 automatically qualify for next year’s Tour and avoid a return to the dreaded Q school.