Sleaford RFC capped a tough league campaign with a fine win at fourth-placed Belper on Saturday.

Adam Loveday, Dave Titmus, Dan Mackie andWayne Harley, all crossed to give the Red and Blacks a bonus-point win, with Mackie also adding two conversions in a 29-10 victory.

Back-to-back wins moved the First XV off the bottom of Midlands Three East (North), leapfrogging Tupton into a final league position of 11th.

Sleaford RFC’s Ladies XV made it a double in Derbyshire with a 14-0 win.