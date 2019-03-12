Sleaford RFC juniors hone their sills with Leicester Tigers

Young players from Sleaford Rugby Club honed their skills with the professionals at Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

The group took part in a Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinic and then joined a 25,000-strong crowd for the Gallagher Premiership victory over Wasps at Welford Road.

Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinics allow teams to work with Tigers coaches to develop their individual and team skills, as well as taking tips and techniques with them to work on in the rest of the season.

The Sleaford players also had an opportunity to quiz Tigers back-rower Brendon O’Connor about life in professional rugby and then they soaked up the matchday atmosphere at Welford Road and watched the professionals in action.

They even managed to follow in the players’ footsteps by having a team photo taken on the famous turf at half-time in front of the crowd.

Christopher Campbell, from Sleaford RFC, accompanied the players for their photo alongside Tigers’ international front-rower Gaston Cortes.

He said: “It’s fantastic for them to be here, to see senior players in their local area play proper rugby and come down to watch it, and to be coached as well is absolutely fantastic.

“The coaching clinic was phenomenal and it’s really good that the club are putting these things on.”