Sleaford RFC Ladies upset high-flyers

Sleaford RFC Ladies completed their league season with a sensational victory against high-flying Mellish on Sunday.

The Red and Blacks, who reached a national cup quarter-final this season, started the day second-bottom as they welcomed second-placed Mellish to Ruskington Road.

But the home side upset the odds with a stylish 12-5 victory.

There was to be no celebration for the men’s First XV, however, as their league problems continued with defeat at fellow strugglers Tupton on Saturday.

Sleaford trailed the Derbyshire side 27-3 with half-an-hour still to play before launching a dramatic fightback which took them within a whisker of an unlikely win.

Tries from Adam Loveday, Josh Stamp, Chris Wells and Dan Mackie hauled Sleaford to within two points of their opponents before the full-time whistle signalled a 27-25 defeat.

Despite the consolation of two bonus points, the Red and Blacks remain five points adrift at the bottom of Midlands Three East (North) with four matches to play.