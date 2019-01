Sleaford RFC had the consolation of a losing bonus point as their two-game winning run came to an end at Bakewell.

The Red and Blacks went down 14-10 in tough conditions in the Peak District as Bakewell leapfrogged Sleaford into 10th place in Midlands Three East (North).

Sleaford’s points came from a John Spencer try and a penalty and conversion from Dan Mackie’s boot.

On Saturday they welcome mid-table Mansfield to Ruskington Road for a 2.15pm kick-off.