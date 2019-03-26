Sleaford RFC remain bottom with narrow Spalding loss

Sleaford RFC gave themselves an uphill battle to avoid dropping out of Midlands Three East (North) despite picking up a losing bonus point against Spalding on Saturday.

John Spencer crossed the whitewash for the hosts and Dan Mackie added two penalties and a conversion, but fourth-placed Spalding took the win 17-13.

The defeat left the Red and Blacks eight points adrift at the bottom of the table with just three games of the season to go.

A testing trip to second-placed Ashfield on Saturday is followed by a home match with fellow stragglers Bakewell and a final day clash at third-placed Belper.