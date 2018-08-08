Sleaford sidecar racer Gary Horspole caps solid weekend at Thruxton

Sleaford F1 sidecar driver Gary Horspole and passenger Jimmy Connell rode to three top-10 results at Thruxton last weekend to stay fifth in the rider standings on 136 points.

Horspole and Connell had plenty of track time and qualified in 14th to start the first eight-lap race from the seventh row.

As the lights went out for race one on Saturday, Horspole and Connell settled into 13th where they remained for the first two laps before passing Peach and Edwards.

Two laps later they overtook wildcard riders Christie and Christie, and when Holland and Watson retired on the penultimate lap, Horspole and Connell were up to 10th place where they remained to the chequered flag.

With another wildcard outfit finishing ahead, and excluded from the points, Horspole and Connell were awarded seven points for ninth place.

The top 10 finishers in race one were reversed on the grid for the next race, leaving Horspole on pole position.

But after a slower start, they completed the first lap in second place, and things didn’t go to plan as the faster outfits pushed them back to eighth.

They did drop briefly to ninth, but then made it back past on the final lap to secure eighth place and another eight championship points.

Starting the final race from the second row, Horspole and Connell settled into seventh place and stayed there throughout the eight-lap race to score nine championship points.

“I have to say well done again to Jimmy Connell for another giant round trip from Scotland and for persevering on a bike that we could not get pointed the right way all weekend,” Horspole said.

“Also thanks to all my sponsors and supporters; we couldn’t do this without you.”

The next round is at Cadwell Park in the Lincolnshire Wolds from August 17 to 19 where the sidecars will contest two races.