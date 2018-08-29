Sleaford sidecar racer Gary Horspole lands podium finish at Cadwell

Sleaford sidecar driver Gary Horspole and passenger Jimmy Connell maintained their place in the British Sidecar championship top five with two good results at Cadwell Park.

After a hurried replacement of a punctured tyre in free practice, Horspole and Connell completed their free practice and qualifying in fifth place and began the first race from a third row grid position.

They got away to a good start and then benefitted from a two-outfit collision on lap two which elevated them up into third place.

They remained in third place throughout the 12 laps to clinch their third podium position of the current campaign.

Starting the second race on Sunday from row three once again, and with a bit of fairing clashing in the battle for position, Horspole and Connell got away to a good start.

They moved into the lead on lap two at Mansfield, but one lap later, a harsh move by Kershaw and Clark pushed them wide, with Bryan and Hyde taking the opportunity to move through as well, demoting Horspole and Connell to third place.

On lap seven they were relegated to fourth when Ellis and Richardson passed them at Mansfield, and they maintained fourth place to the chequered flag.

A third and fourth place give the pair a decent haul of points which maintain their fifth place in the overall standings with two rounds remaining at Assen and Brands Hatch.

The next round is at Assen, in the Netherlands, over the weekend of September 28 to 30.