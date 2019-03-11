Sleaford Snooker League: As you were as top four all win

It was status quo in the Sleaford and District Snooker League as the top four sides in the Barge and Bottle Division One all won in week 22.

Leaders Reel Deal C fought back from 2-0 down in their derby match at lowly Wanderers to emerge 3-2 winners in an entertainign match.

Mike Smithson scored breaks of 24 and 15 in the opening frame, while Neil Price made a run of 18 in frame two, and Simon Biggin earned best win of the week in the next frame.

Scores: Mike Smithson 56-27 Craig Sentance; Neil Price 59-31 Keith Southern; John Butler 24-78 Simon Biggin; Terry Wing 32-49 Jason Marriott; Mark Dewhurst 14-51 Sean Dudley.

Second-placed Electra B also won their derby match at Electra S 3-2.

Scores: Michael Smith 34-73 Chris Onley; Steve Lunney 24-51 Gavin Robson; Chris Gallimore 59-25 Pete Brankin; Tony McCauley 16-52 Wayne Brankin; Michael Scott 43-32 Anthony Wood.

A third derby match at the Legion saw fourth-placed Upholsterers defeat Foundations 4-1.

Scores: Ian Eynon 33-56 Adi Taylor; Kevin Shaw 34-60 Spike Rushby; Nick McCauley 64-12 Paul Terry; John Jenkins 39-63 Graham Watson; Paul Stephens 8-54 Andy Copeland.

Third-placed Electra A defeated visitors Legion A 4-1 in the final fixture of the week, with 112 points racked up in the second frame.

Scores: Ken Choularton 54-34 Colin Brown; Stefan Lawrence 79-33 Paul Banks; Steve Caithness 72-34 Kevin Spry; Joe Kerwin 12-48 David Brown; Alf Palumbo 44-27 Chris

Creasey.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two it was business as usual for the runaway leaders Legion P, producing yet another powerful performance to defeat visitors Solo B on Tour 5-0.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 48-34 James Scott; Dan Wilbraham 46-19 Nick Kelly; Tom Collyer 41-18 Alan James; Martin Osbourne 54-40 Ryan Wright; Calum Churcher 50-21 Fred Ainsworth.

The top fixture of the week saw fourth-placed Heckington B defeat second-placed visitors Electra C 4-1, making the battle for second place a four-team affair.

Jack Thompson earned best win of the week in frame four.

Scores: Eddie Cullen 52-43 Roy Bennett; Philip Wootton 54-50 David Martin-Taylor; Mark Wallington 39-28 Brian Rudkin; Nick Needham 12-68 Jack Thompson; Maurice Barnatt 53-25 John Sharman.

Third-placed Desperados enjoyed a bright start, winning the first two frames, including one on a respotted black, but lowly Heat Is On fought back to win the last three frames and earn their third victory of the season.

Scores: Dave Corder 52-45 Conor Doherty; Paul Harris 54-34 Callum Brickwood; Liam Atkins 47-57 Lee Knights; Steve Gyles 17-60 Jack Moss; Neil Tubb 11-62 Kaz Hamasaed.

In the final fixture of the week, Reel B joined the battle for second place after recovering from 1-0 and 2-1 down to win 3-2 in their derby clash with Unpottables.

The opening frame saw 118 points scored.

Scores: Gary Nicholson 65-53 Trevor Kenyon; David Gash 31-38 Shane Chapman; Paddy Harland 52-24 Matt Clements; Ben Kerrison 39-57 Mark Dodd; Nino Vacca 17-70 Carl Dodd.