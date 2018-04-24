Sleaford Snooker League: Battle for second spot goes to the wire

In Barge and Bottle Division One of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, several issues were still to be resolved in the final round of matches.

The two main contenders for runners-up spot were Electra G and Electra B, who were on 84 and 83 points respectively, while Spanners had an outside chance on 79 points.

Electra G made a great start against Cardinals, with Alfonso Palumbo earning the week’s best win as breaks of 27 and 40 helped beat Joe Kerwin 78-9. Electra B lost their opening frame at Reel Deal C where Jason Marriott, who leads the highest break charts with 68, outscored Paul Clark, 69-39.

Myles Deleuse edged out Graham Watson 56-46 to give Spanners the lead over Upholsterers 1-0 and become Division One’s top winner with 17 wins and only one loss. Five other players recorded 17 wins, but with more losses.

Rob Ward levelled for Cardinals with a 51-25 triumph over Electra G’s John Wheeler, while Electra B moved back ti within a point of their clubmates as

Gavin Robson beat Stan Oliver, 64-29.

Meanwhile, Spanners went 2-0 up as Mark Ferguson edged Jason Partridge 60-42.

A 28 break for Steve Caithness helped see off Arnie Aelberry 52-23 and put Electra G 2-1 up, and Electra B also went 2-1 ahead as Wayne Brankin beat Carl Marriott 45-37, but Spanners’ hopes ended when Chris Onley lost to Andy Copeland, 56-24.

Cardinals levelled for a second time when David Gash overcame Ken Choularton, 64-37, but Electra B could not take advantage as Lewis Choularton narrowly lost 50-48 to Keith Southern.

Spanners won their match with a 54-18 victory for Mark Gee versus Ray Black. (Electra G 86pts, Electra B 85pts, Spanners 83pts)

Electra G finally clinched runners-up spot in their final game when Stefan Lawrence shaded Spike Rushby 47-44 to earn Electra G a 3-2 victory.

Simon Biggin’s 27 break helped him to a 73-34 win over Anthony Wood to give champions Reel Deal C a 3-2 win against Electra B, and Spanners finished 4-1 winners following Guy Garrett’s 55-15 win against Adi Taylor.

Guy scored the division’s highest break of the season, with a run of 58.

The only other fixture saw Wanderers win 4-1 at Legion A.

The first three frames were all black-ball frames, all won by Wanderers.

Scores: Kevin Spry 51-52 Alf Falconio; David Brown 48-62 John Butler; Paul Banks 56-57 Mark Dewhurst; Chris Creasey 63-19 Terry Wing; Neil Price walkover.