Sleaford Snooker League: Champions and challengers stay unbeaten

The top two in the Sleaford and District Snooker League’s Barge and Bottle Division One, both recorded 3-2 victories in week three to maintain their unbeaten starts to the season.

After sharing the opening two frames, leaders Reel Deal C won frames three and four to clinch the match at Electra S who won the final frame via Michael Scott’s best win of the week.

Scores: Doug Scott 20-57 Carl Marriott; Michael Smith 44-25 Craig Sentence; Chris Gallimore 29-57 Keith Southern; Tony McCauley 20-56 Simon Biggin; Michael Scott 66-16 S. Dudley.

Electra A stayed second after defeating visitors Upholsterers, with Stefan Lawrence make a frame-winning 27 clearance in frame four which featured 114 points.

Scores: Joe Kerwin 43-63 Dave Woods; Alfonso Palumbo 59-34 Andy Copeland; Steve Caithness 58-54 Jason Partridge; Stefan Lawrence 72-42 Spike Rushby; Ken Choularton 41-42 Graham Watson.

Electra B moved up to joint-third with Upholsterers following a final frame 3-2 victory at Foundations.

Scores: Rick Ansell 7-47 Paul Clark; Paul Stevens 16-55 Gavin Robson; Nick McCauley 56-51 Paul Banks; Ian Eynon 57-43 Chris Onley; Kevin Shaw 27-55 Anthony Wood.

Wanderers climbed off the bottom of the table and up to fifth after seeing off Legion A at home, 4-1.

Scores: Alf Falconio 66-41 Kevin Spry; John Butler 56-31 Tony Luck; Mike Smithson 57-32 Paul Banks; Terry Wing 57-47 David Brown; Mark Dewhurst 22-53 Colin Brown.

* Heckington B sit top of Sleafordian Coaches Division Two by a single point after defeating visitors Reel B 3-2, despite twice trailing.

Scores: Nick Needham 24-45 Owen Penton-Voak; Mark Wallington 49-30 Carl Dodd; George Tomlinson 43-64 Len Chapman; Maurice Barnatt 52-41 Shane Chapman; Roy Jackson 58-39 Matt Clements.

Legion P stormed into second with a 5-0 home victory over previously-unbeaten joint leaders Desperados.

Martin Osbourne earned week’s best win in frame four.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 55-14 Kev Kopp; Calum Churcher 58-42 Paul Harris; Jason Zealand 74-42 Nick Janaway; Martin Osbourne 61-14 Lisa Foreman; Dave Dawson 56-39 Steve Gyles.

Like Heckington B, Polley E remained unbeaten and climbed a place to fourth following a final frame 3-2 win at home to Unpottables.

Scores: Ian Little 49-43 Gary Nicholson; Steve Hix 38-48 David Gash; Mick Cawsey 60-51 Paddy Harland; Jason Nicholls 19-43 Ray Black; Terry Atkinson 54-31 Nino Vacca.

After losing an opening frame of 124 points, Electra C recovered to overcome Solo B On Tour 4-1 and leapfrogged them into fifth.

Scores: Roy Bennett 52-72 Fred Ainsworth; D. Martin-Taylor 58-30 Nick Kelly; Vic Minta 38-16 Alan James; Brian Rudkin 61-33 James Scott; John Sharman 43-11 Dave Kelby.