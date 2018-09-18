Sleaford Snooker League champions Reel Deal C off to flying start

Last week saw the start of Sleaford and District Snooker League’s 2018/19 season where The Barge and Bottle Division One opened with three derby encounters.

Last season’s champions, Reel Deal C, made a flying start in their home derby with Wanderers, winning 5-0 to immediately go top.

Carl Marriott earned best win of the week in the opening frame, a 33 break his best of several double-figure runs, and in frame 4 Simon Biggin scored the week’s highest break of 38.

Scores: Carl Marriott 103-19 Alf Falconio; Craig Sentance 60-18 John Butler; Keith Southern 78-50 Mike Smithson; Simon Biggin 73-45 Terry Wing; Sean Dudley 59-32 Neil Price.

Electra A are second after a 4-1 win at Legion A.

Scores: Paul Banks 12-56 Steve Caithness; Tony Luck 43-61 John Wheeler; Chris Creasey 25-55 Stefan Lawrence; Colin Brown 43-39 Ken Choularton; Kevin Spry 53-54 Stuart Hopkins.

The remaining two fixtures were derby contests, both won by the home side in the deciding final frame.

Electra B took a 2-0 lead against Electra S, but had to seal the deal in the final frame only after the newly-promoted visitors had levelled at 2-2.

Scores: Paul Clark 66-21 Michael Scott; Lewis Choularton 48-19 Ray Greenslade; Gavin Robson 46-54 Chris Lawrence; Chris Onley 30-62 Chris Gallimore; Anthony Wood 48-13 Doug Scott.

Upholsterers recovered from 1-0 and 2-1 down to defeat Foundations 3-2 as Andy Copeland’s 26 break in the final frame proved decisive.

Scores: Graham Watson 20-58 Paul Stevens; Dave Woods 57-53 Rick Ansell; Jason Partridge 21-70 Ian Eynon; Spike Rushby 55-33 Kevin Shaw; Andy Copeland 54-33 John Jenkins.

* Heckington B made the perfect start in Sleafordian Coaches Division Two at Heat Is On with a 5-0 win.

Scores: Ashley Rooke 17-69 George Tomlinson; Conor Doherty 44-55 Nick Needham; Lee Knights 45-67 Philip Wootton; Jack Moss 34-35 Eddie Cullen; Maurice Barnatt walkover.

After sharing the opening two frames, Desperadoes won the three remaining frames to defeat their derby visitors and league newcomers Unpottables, 4-1.

Scores: Kev Kopp 46-34 David Gash; Logan Hazzard 17-64 Garry Nicholson; Paul Harris 77-35 Paddy Harland; Liam Atkins 65-23 Nino Jacca; Steve Gyles 60-27 Ray Black.

Legion P also won 4-1 away to Electra C, where Martin Osbourne earned the week’s best win of the week in the opening frame.

Scores: Vic Minta 4-87 Martin Osbourne; D. Taylor-Martin 40-45 Dan Wilbraham; John Sharman 57-29 Tom Collyer; Brian Rudkin 31-69 Calum Churcher; Jack Thompson 27-45 Andy Bainbridge.

And Polley E took their match at Reel B 3-2 after 120 points were scored in the opening frame as Mick Cawsey scored the division’s highest break of 24, to no avail.

Scores: Len Chapman 78-42 Mick Cawsey; Matt Clements 24-42 Ian Little; Shane Chapman 45-61 Sid Hicks; Carl Dodd 51-58 Terry Atkinson; Owen Penton-Voak walkover.