Sleaford Snooker League: Division One sides dominate in cup

The Sleaford and District Snooker League witnessed the first round of the John Jenkins Electrical Knockout Cup last week.

Only one fixture was an all-Barge and Bottle Division One tie as Upholsterers took on Electra A.

Electra A fought back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to win the match in the deciding fifth frame, 3-2.

Scores: Graham Watson 70, Steve Caithness 52; Spike Rushby 19, Ken Choularton 55; Paul Terry 53, Stuart Hopkins 48; Dave Woods 56, Joe Kerwin 61; Jason Partridge 23, Stefan Lawrence 62.

Five fixtures featured Barge and Bottle Division One teams against Sleafordian Coaches Division Two opposition.

The best result of the first round saw first division Legion A whitewash second division visitors Unpottables 5-0.

Colin Brown earned the best win of the round in frame five against Paddy Harland.

Scores: Kevin Spry 56, David Gash 52; Paul Banks 77, Bev Kerrison 53; Tony Luck 71, Tim Yates 52; Chris Creasey 54, Nino Vacca 34; Colin Brown 90, Paddy Harland 22.

After losing the opening frame, first division leaders Reel Deal C recovered to win their derby clash at second division Reel B 4-1.

Highlight of the tie was a 38 break from Simon Biggin, scored in frame two.

Scores: Carl Dodd 56, Keith Southern 47; Shane Chapman 24, Simon Biggin 88; Matt Clements 41, Craig Sentance 58; Owen Penton-Voak 24, Garry Sharpe 54; Mark Dodd 17, Jason Marriott 59.

First division Electra B recovered from 1-0 and 2-1 down at second division Desperados to win the deciding fifth frame, in which 138 points were scored, for a 3-2 away win.

Scores: David Corder 63, Paul Clark 41; Liam Atkins 18, Anthony Wood 68; Paul Harris 57, Lewis Choularton 31; Nick Janaway 35, Wayne Brankin 56; Lisa Foreman 62, Chris Onley 76.

After going 1-0 down, first division Foundations won frames two to four to win 3-2 at second division Heat Is On.

Scores: Jack Moss 58, Rick Ansell 33; Nick Hand 44, Ian Eynon 52; Conor Doherty 33, John Jenkins 63; Ashley Rooke 23, Nick McCauley 67; Lee Knight 48, Kevin Shaw 27.

First division Wanderers survived falling 1-0 and 2-1 behind to draw level and go on to win 3-2 at second division Electra C in the final frame.

Scores; Jack Thompson 62, Garry Wing 38; D. Martin-Taylor 26, Mike Smithson 71; Roy Bennett 59, Mark Dewhurst 56; Brian Rudkin 55, John Butler 64; Vic Minta, Terry Wing 59.

The remaining two fixtures were both all-Division Two matches.

First and second-placed Heckington B and Legion P finished in a 3-2 away win for Legion P.

The final fixture of the round featured Polley E’s encounter at Solo B on Tour.

The home side dominated to run out 4-1 winners and join Legion P as the only second division teams left in the competition.

Scores: Marcus Hrubesch 51, Ian Little 17; Ryan Wright 64, Mick Cawsey 46; Dave Kelby 73, Sid Hicks 43; Fred Ainsworth 57, John Blow 29; Alan James 19, Terry Atkinson 59.