Sleaford Snooker League: Electra close the gap again in title race

The top fixture of week 26 in the Sleaford and District Snooker League Barge and Bottle Division One took leaders Reel Deal C to third-placed Electra A.

Alf Palumbo put Electra A ahead with a 65-22 win over Keith Southern before Craig Sentance levelled for Reel Deal C, defeating top winner Steve Caithness 63-23.

Reel Deal C then edged two very close frames to clinch the match as Garry Sharpe outscored Stefan Lawrence 59-57 in frame three, while 148 points were scored in frame four where Simon Biggin shaded Ken Choularton 75-73.

The fifth frame saw Joe Kerwin earn Electra A’s second point when he beat Sean Dudley 61-43.

Second-placed Electra B further reduced Reel Deal C’s lead at the top of the table with a 5-0 whitewash win at lowly Wanderers.

The result sees Electra B trail Reel Deal C by four points, with just two matches remaining.

Scores: Alf Falconio 25-65 Paul Clark; Neil Price 16-68 Gavin Robson; John Butler 49-52 Chris Onley; Terry Wing 44-45 Wayne Brankin; Mike Smithson 47-65 Anthony Wood.

Upholsterers, in fourth place, trail Electra A by just a single point after a 4-1 away victory at Electra S.

Graham Watson scored a 37 break in frame three.

Scores: Steve Lunney 18-61 Dave Woods; Chris Gallimore 41-70 Spike Rushby; Doug Scott 3-64 Graham Watson; Chris Lawrence 15-49 Jason Partridge; Tony McCauley 45-22 Paul Terry.

The final fixture of the week was a one-sided derby clash between Foundations and Legion A, with the latter finishing 5-0 winners.

Colin Brown earned best win of the week in frame four, and there were also wins for Kevin Spry, Paul Banks and Chris Creasey.

* In Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Legion P were without a game, but second-placed Reel B were in action at Solo B On Tour.

After a good start, Reel B fell 2-1 behind, before recovering crucially to win the final two frames for a 3-2 away win.

Scores: Nick Kelly 28-72 Trevor Kenyon; James Scott 65-33 Len Chapman; Fred Ainsworth 50-13 Carl Dodd; Alan James 23-48 Shane Chapman; Dave Kelby 26-44 Mark Dodd.

Heckington B remain in third, five points behind Reel B, after winning their encounter with Polley E, 3-2.

Ian Little earned best win of the week in frame two, while frame four saw 112 points scored.

Scores: Eddie Cullen 57-36 George Cran; George Tomlinson 19-80 Ian Little; Philip Wootton 63-43 John Blow; Maurice Barnatt 62-50 Sid Hicks; Nick Needham 37-45 Terry Atkinson.

Desperados climbed to fourth following a 3-2 final frame victory at Electra C, who drop to fifth.

Scores: Roy Bennett 44-40 James Bond; Brian Rudkin 22-58 Liam Atkins; David Martin-Taylor 33-45 Paul Harris; Vic Rous 59-32 David Corder; Derek Walsh 32-60 Kev Kopp.

The final fixture of the week was a derby contest at the Reel Club which witnessed Heat Is On defeat Unpottables 4-1.

Scores: David Gash 41-30 Jake Bradley; Neil Aelberry 31-63 Conor Doherty; Ray Black 20-42 Lee Knights; Ben Kerrison 37-45 Carl Robinson; Tim Yates 39-51 Jack Moss.