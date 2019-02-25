Sleaford Snooker League: Electra close the gap as leaders beaten

Sleaford and District Snooker League leaders Reel Deal C suffered a rare setback at third-placed Upholsterers, losing 4-1.

Frame five saw the closest of encounters between the Barge and Bottle Division One’s top two winners, Andy Copeland and Simon Biggin.

Scores: Dave Woods 53-44 Sean Dudley; Jason Partridge 50-36 Stan Oliver; Graham Watson 51-10 Craig Sentance; Paul Terry 44-52 N. Henderson; Andy Copeland 41-40 Simon Biggin.

Electra B took advantage to narrow the gap behind Reel Deal C to 11 points following a 4-1 home win against visitors Legion A.

A total of 519 points were scored in the match, 113 of them in frame three where Gavin Robson defeated Colin Brown.

Scores: Paul Clark 75-33 Kevin Spry; Chris Onley 63-35 Paul Banks; Gavin Robson 66-47 Colin Brown; Lewis Choularton 38-64 David Brown; Anthony Wood 62-30 Chris Creasey.

Electra A remain two points behind Upholsterers in fourth spot after their 4-1 derby victory against Electra S.

Chris Gallimore scored a 28 break in the opening frame, while Joe Kerwin knocked in breaks of 23 and 25 in the third.

Scores: Ken Choularton 30-49 Chris Gallimore; John Wheeler 55-51 Michael Smith; Joe Kerwin 74-22 Chris Lawrence; Steve Caithness 50-49 Michael Scott; Stefan Lawrence 47-16 Doug Scott.

The final fixture of the week was a bottom-of-the-table clash that saw Wanderers emerge 3-2 winners, clinching the deciding fifth frame on the final black.

Ian Eynon earned best win of the week in frame four.

Scores: Mike Smithson 23-61 Nick McCauley; Neil Price 60-16 Paul Stephens; Mark Dewhurst 56-27 Rick Ansell; Terry Wing 31-80 Ian Eynon; Alf Falconio 49-42 Kevin Shaw.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Legion P played bottom side Heat is On.

And after a 4-1 win, they stretched their lead at the top of the table to 18 points.

Andy Bainbridge earned best win of the week in an opening frame win against Jake Bradley.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 78-18 Jake Bradley; Dan Wilbraham 59-55 Conor Doherty; Martin Osbourne 49-22 Ashley Rooke; Jason Zealand 28-49 Jack Moss; Tom Collyer 43-28 Lee Knights.

Top fixture of the week matched third-placed Reel B at second-placed Electra C.

The hosts won 3-2 to extend the gap between themselves and third place to two points.

Scores: David Martin-Taylor 27-56 Trevor Kenyon; Vic Rous 69-34 Len Chapman; Jack Thompson 43-35 Carl Dodd; Brian Rudkin 53-40 Shane Chapman; John Sharman 43-49 Matt Clements.

Desperados moved up into third place ahead of Reel B following a seesaw encounter with Polley E.

A 23 break for Liam Atkins helped win the opening frame, but Desperados went 2-1 behind, before winning frames four and five to clinch the match, 3-2.

Scores: Liam Atkins 50-14 Ian Little; Paul Harris 43-53 Sid Hicks; Lisa Foreman 32-54 John Blow; Logan Hazzard 45-37 Mick Cawsey; Dave Corder 53-19 Terry Atkinson.

The final fixture of the week witnessed Heckington B win a fifth-frame decider for a 3-2 result against Solo B on Tour.

Frame two saw 119 points scored between George Tomlinson and James Scott.

Scores: Nick Needham 46-19 Nick Kelly; George Tomlinson 54-65 James Scott; Roy Jackson 51-19 Alan James; Maurice Barnatt 15-58 Ryan Wright; Mark Wallington 44-22 Fred Ainsworth.