Sleaford Snooker League: Electra lose ground to leaders in title race

Sleaford and District Snooker League leaders Reel Deal C, extended their advantage at the top of Barge and Bottle Division One by a point for the second week running.

Their 4-1 victory at Foundations saw them open a 10-point gap to Electra B.

Keith Southern scored a 36 break in the opening frame, and Simon Biggin earned the week’s best win in frame four.

Scores: Nick McCauley 45-64 Keith Southern; John Jenkins 38-37 Craig Sentance; Ian Eynon 31-66 N. Henderson; Rick Ansell 11-79 Simon Biggin; Paul Stephens 22-55 Sean Dudley.

Top fixture of the week was the derby match between third-placed Electra A and Electra B.

A total of 122 points were scored in the opening frame, with Chris Onley putting Electra B ahead by beating John Wheeler 71-51.

Gavin Robson made it 2-0 following a 72-35 win over Stefan Lawrence, but the best frame saw Alf Palumbo pull a frame back for Electra A as a 28 break helped him to a 59-47 win against Lewis Choularton, who also scored a 21 break.

Anthony Wood then won the match for Electra B with a 73-41 result against Joe Kerwin, before Steve Caithness doubled A’s points with a 64-36 win over Wayne Brankin. The 3-2 win puts Electra B eight points clear of the two teams tying for third.

Upholsterers narrowed the gap to second spot, and moved level on points with Electra A after beating lowly Wanderers 4-1 away.

Top winner Andy Copeland scored a 28 break in the final frame.

Scores: Alf Falconio 34-62 Dave Woods; Neil Price 52-62 Adi Taylor; John Butler 60-31 Paul Terry; Terry Wing 35-55 Graham Watson; Mark Dewhurst 15-63 Andy Copeland.

Electra S catapulted themselves out of the relegation zone with a 4-1 home win over Legion A who replaced them in the relegation zone.

Scores: Michael Smith 48-23 Kev Spry; Chris Lawrence 61-49 Tony Luck; Chris Gallimore 45-53 David Brown; Doug Scott 45-34 Colin Brown; Michael Scott 58-25 Mick Cawsey.

* Sleafordian Coaches Division Two leaders Legion P increased their lead to eight points with a game in hand after edging visitors Polley E 3-2.

Martin Osbourne earned the week’s best win in frame four.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 46-7 Mick Cawsey; Tom Collyer 27-45 Ian Little; Dan Wilbraham 49-24 John Blow; Martin Osbourne 82-6 Sid Hickes; Calum Churcher 38-40 Terry Atkinson.

Second-placed Electra C suffered a setback at lowly Heat Is On who recorded perhaps their best win of the season, 4-1, after winning the opening frame on a respotted black.

But despite the defeat, Electra C still opened a six-point lead over Reel B in third.

Scores: Jake Bradley 53-46 Brian Rudkin; Conor Doherty 61-36 D. Martin-Taylor; Lee Knight 52-37 Roy Bennett; Jack Moss 19-56 Jack Thompson; Carl Robson 67-27 John Sharman.

Desperados went level on points with Reel B after winning 3-2 at Solo B On Tour 3-2.

Scores: Fred Ainsworth 36-55 Logan Hazzard; Nick Kelly 46-39 James Bond; Alan James 17-37 Paul Harris; Ryan Wright 40-50 Kev Kopp; James Scott 45-40 Steve Gyles.

The final fixture saw fifth-placed Heckington B defeat visitors Unpottables 3-2 to keep in touch with the second promotion spot.

Frame four saw 116 points scored.

Scores: Eddie Cullen 28-60 David Gash; George Tomlinson 55-17 Ray Black; Mark Wallington 72-37 Paddy Harland; Roy Jackson 70-46 Nino Vacca; Maurice Barnatt 37-53 Ben Kerrison.