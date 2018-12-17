Sleaford Snooker League: Electra see off Legion in cup

Last week the Sleaford and District Snooker League took a break for round two of the John Jenkins Electrical Knockout Cup.

Second division leaders Legion P met first division Electra S who made a good start, winning the opening two frames through 57-52 and 60-35 victories for Tony

McCauley and Michael Scott against Calum Churcher and Jason Zealand, respectively.

Legion P halved the deficit by winning frame three when Andy Bainbridge outscored Chris Gallimore 63-43.

But Electra S won the match in the fourth frame after Chris Lawrence defeated Tom Collyer 59-42.

Doug Scott then went on to make it 4-1 to Electra S following a 63-21 outcome versus Martin Osbourne.

The league returns on Thursday for the final round of Division One fixtures before the Christmas break.

Fixtures –

Division One: Reel Deal C v Legion A; Electra A v Foundations; Upholsterers v Electra E; Wanderers v Electra S.