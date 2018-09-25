Sleaford Snooker League: Electra turn on the power in derby

In week two of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, all matches were decided before the final frame, yet all finished 3-2.

Leaders of the Barge and Bottle Division One, Reel Deal C, maintained their winning start with a 3-2 victory at Foundations.

Scores: Paul Stevens 21-48 Carl Marriott; Rick Ansell 11-47 Craig Sentance; Nick McCauley 54-48 Keith Southern; Ian Eynon 32-58 Simon Biggin; Kev Shaw 42-27 S. Dudley.

Electra A won their derby clash with Electra B to remain in second place.

Alf Palumbo earned best win of the week in the opening frame against Wayne Brankin, while frame three saw 117 points scored.

Scores: Alf Palumbo 66-20 Wayne Brankin; Ken Choularton 40-70 Gavin Robson; Steve Caithness 64-53 Chris Onley; Joe Kerwin 60-23 Lewis Choularton; Stuart Hopkins 23-54 Anthony Wood.

Upholsterers move up to third following a 3-2 win at Wanderers.

The first three frames were all close and won by the visitors, but Wanderers managed to clinch the remaining two frames to gain their first points of the season.

Scores: Alf Falconio 48-57 Dave Woods; John Butler 43-49 Adi Taylor; Terry Wing 48-54 Andy Copeland; Mike Smithson 51-17 Paul Terry; Neil Price 58-47 Spike Rushby.

The final fixture in Division One saw Legion A climb to fifth spot following a 3-2 win at Electra S, with Mike Scott scoring a 25 break in the final frame in a narrow win over Colin Brown.

Scores: Chris Gallimore 34-63 Kevin Spry; Michael Smith 28-43 Paul Banks; Chris Lawrence 6-58 David Brown; Tony McCauley 48-47 Chris Creasey; Michael Scott 56-50 Colin Brown.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, Deperadoes went joint top with week two’s best win after a 4-1 home outcome in their derby match with Heat Is On.

Scores: Liam Atkins 55-29 Ashley Rooke; Steve Gyles 47-36 Conor Doherty; James Bond 45-14 Corey Odam; Paul Harris 43-14 Lee Knight; Logan Hazzard 37-61 Jack Moss.

All of the remaining fixtures in the division finished 3-2.

Heckington B are joint top with Desperadoes following a 3-2 home triumph versus visitors Electra C.

Scores: Nick Needham 48-24 Roy Bennett; Philip Wootton 49-59 D. Martin-Taylor; Mark Wallington 57-20 Jack Thompson; Maurice Barnatt 53-25 John Sharman; Eddie Cullen 41-45 Brian Rudkin.

Reel B climbed into fourth place after a 3-2 derby win at Unpottables, with a total of 117 points scored in the third frame.

Scores: Nino Vacca 11-60 Owen Penton-Voak; Ray Black 38-50 Shane Chapman; Tim Yates 57-60 Len Chapman; Jim Bonsor 44-30 Mark Dodd; Gary Nicholson 45-13 Matt Clements.

The final fixture of the week saw Solo B On Tour start their season well with a 3-2 win at Legion P.

Andy Bainbridge earned the best win of the week in frame two against Alan James.

Scores: Tom Collyer 35-49 Nick Kelly; Andy Bainbridge 67-16 Alan James; Dan Wilbraham 20-49 James Scott; Dave Dawson 27-45 Ryan Wright; Martin Osbourne 49-12 Fred Ainsworth.