Sleaford Snooker League: Five-star Electra B close the gap to leaders

In week 24 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, Barge and Bottle Division One pacesetters Reel Deal C saw their lead at the top cut to 10 points despite a 4-1 win over Electra S.

Frame three saw 104 points scored as Chris Gallimore earned the visitors’ only win of the evening.

Scores: Garry Sharpe 54-45 Doug Scott; Craig Sentance 71-10 Chris Lawrence; Keith Southern 32-72 Chris Gallimore; Simon Biggin 69-18 Michael Scott; Sean Dudley 42-17 Tony McCauley.

Second-placed Electra B closed the gap slightly after a 5-0 triumph at home over Foundations, despite two tight final two frames.

Scores: Paul Clark 66-26 John Jenkins; Gavin Robson 71-2 Paul Stephens; Chris Onley 54-16 Ian Eynon; Lewis Choularton 46-42 Kevin Shaw; Wayne Brankin 47-45 Nick

McCauley.

The top fixture of the week in the top flight featured Upholsterers at home to Electra A.

Despite an early setback, Electra A retook third spot after a 4-1 away win to leapfrog two points above their opponents.

Scores: Dave Woods 65-27 Ken Choularton; Spike Rushby 34-63 Alf Palumbo; Jason Partridge 25-58 Stefan Lawrence; Andy Copeland 40-58 Joe Kerwin; Graham Watson 28-62 Steve Caithness.

The final fixture witnessed Wanderers move off the bottom of the table after a 4-1 away win at Legion A.

Colin Brown earned the best win of the week, 83-21, in the opening frame.

Scores: Colin Brown 83-21 Alf Falconio; David Brown 42-54 Mike Smithson; Paul Banks 48-49 Terry Wing; Chris Creasey 36-45 Neil Price; Kevin Spry 25-51 Mark Dewhurst.

* Legion P celebrated a return to the first division by clinching the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two title with four weeks of the season still to play.

A 4-1 away win at lowly Heat Is On left them 28 points clear at the top after Andy Bainbridge, Tom Collyer, Martin Osbourne and Jason Zealand emerged as winners of their frames.

The division’s top fixture of the week featured second-placed Reel B at home to third-placed Electra C.

Winning the first three frames set up a 4-1 win for Reel B as Matt Clements capped the result with the best win of the week in the final frame.

Scores: Trevor Kenyon 50-28 Brian Rudkin; Shane Chapman 69-23 John Sharman; Mark Dodd 50-10 Roy Bennett; Carl Dodd 12-49 David Martin-Taylor; Matt Clements 70-22 Jack Thompson.

Heckington B kept up the pressure on Reel B, just a single point behind them, after a 4-1 away win at Solo B On Tour.

Frame 3 saw 118 points scored as Roy Jackson took the home team’s sole win.

Scores: Nick Kelly 33-26 Eddie Cullen; Dave Kelby 23-46 George Tomlinson; Marcus Hrubesch 55-63 Roy Jackson; Alan James 40-52 Maurice Barnatt; James Scott 37-43 Mark Wallington.

The final fixture of the week saw Desperados stay in touch with the second promotion place after winning their encounter at Polley E 3-2 in the final frame.

Scores: Ian Little 52-28 Liam Atkins; Sid Hicks 15-48 Kev Kopp; John Blow 27-52 Paul Harris; Mick Cawsey 55-16 Lisa Foreman; Terry Atkinson 12-51 Dave Corder.